Dr. Mark Andolina, MD
Dr. Mark Andolina, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.
Trihealth G LLC Dba Trihealth Cancer10550 Montgomery Rd Ste 22, Montgomery, OH 45242 Directions (513) 853-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Great doctor and very personable! Mark was my hematologist for my anemia. Just recently I was diagnosed with rectal cancer and Mark then became my oncologist. Great guy and Ive known Mark for over 11 years. He helped me to beat my cancer and he saved my life.
- Hematology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1346451051
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
Dr. Andolina has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andolina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
