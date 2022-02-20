See All Hematologists in Montgomery, OH
Dr. Mark Andolina, MD

Hematology
4.8 (17)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Andolina, MD

Dr. Mark Andolina, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Montgomery, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.

Dr. Andolina works at Tri Health Cancer Institute in Montgomery, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Andolina's Office Locations

    Trihealth G LLC Dba Trihealth Cancer
    10550 Montgomery Rd Ste 22, Montgomery, OH 45242 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (513) 853-1300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda North Hospital
  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hypercoagulable State Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Andolina?

    Feb 20, 2022
    Great doctor and very personable! Mark was my hematologist for my anemia. Just recently I was diagnosed with rectal cancer and Mark then became my oncologist. Great guy and Ive known Mark for over 11 years. He helped me to beat my cancer and he saved my life.
    Brad Brown — Feb 20, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Andolina, MD

    • Hematology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1346451051
    Education & Certifications

    • Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Andolina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andolina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Andolina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Andolina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Andolina works at Tri Health Cancer Institute in Montgomery, OH. View the full address on Dr. Andolina’s profile.

    Dr. Andolina has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andolina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Andolina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andolina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andolina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andolina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

