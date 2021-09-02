Dr. Andreozzi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Andreozzi, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Andreozzi, MD
Dr. Mark Andreozzi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.
Dr. Andreozzi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Andreozzi's Office Locations
-
1
Ent. and Allergy Inc.3520 Post Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Directions (401) 921-5800
-
2
ENT & Allergy900 Warren Ave Ste 303, East Providence, RI 02914 Directions (401) 435-5644
Hospital Affiliations
- Kent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Andreozzi?
I saw Dr. Andreozzi for a chronic cough I suffered with for 2 years. The wait was reasonable and his demeanor was warm, friendly and extremely professional. He listened intently and without interrupting. After asking me many related questions he said, "I have a really good idea of what is likely causing your cough but just in case it's not that, I have several other avenues we could explore if necessary." His thoroughness was amazing and made me confident that, one way or another, he would find a cure for my ailment. He clearly explained them all. In the end his first diagnosis was correct. Lisinopril, taken for blood pressure, was the culprit. A simple medication switch TOTALLY eradicated the cough!!!! I was ecstatic that such a simple change could end the relentless hacking that plagued me for so long. He informed my GP & I left with paperwork that clearly documented everything we had discussed. Dr. Andreozzi is a most impressive, caring physician that I fully recommend!!
About Dr. Mark Andreozzi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1487701975
Education & Certifications
- NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andreozzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andreozzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andreozzi works at
Dr. Andreozzi has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andreozzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Andreozzi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andreozzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andreozzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andreozzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.