Dr. Mark Andreozzi, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Andreozzi, MD

Dr. Mark Andreozzi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Warwick, RI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kent Hospital.

Dr. Andreozzi works at Ear Nose Throat & Allergy Inc in Warwick, RI with other offices in East Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Andreozzi's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ent. and Allergy Inc.
    3520 Post Rd, Warwick, RI 02886 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 921-5800
  2. 2
    ENT & Allergy
    900 Warren Ave Ste 303, East Providence, RI 02914 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 435-5644

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kent Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Earwax Buildup
Allergic Rhinitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Earwax Buildup

Treatment frequency



Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 02, 2021
    I saw Dr. Andreozzi for a chronic cough I suffered with for 2 years. The wait was reasonable and his demeanor was warm, friendly and extremely professional. He listened intently and without interrupting. After asking me many related questions he said, "I have a really good idea of what is likely causing your cough but just in case it's not that, I have several other avenues we could explore if necessary." His thoroughness was amazing and made me confident that, one way or another, he would find a cure for my ailment. He clearly explained them all. In the end his first diagnosis was correct. Lisinopril, taken for blood pressure, was the culprit. A simple medication switch TOTALLY eradicated the cough!!!! I was ecstatic that such a simple change could end the relentless hacking that plagued me for so long. He informed my GP & I left with paperwork that clearly documented everything we had discussed. Dr. Andreozzi is a most impressive, caring physician that I fully recommend!!
    P. Beaudreault — Sep 02, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Andreozzi, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487701975
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW ENGLAND COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andreozzi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Andreozzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Andreozzi has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Earwax Buildup, and more.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Andreozzi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andreozzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andreozzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

