Dr. Anthony has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Anthony, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Anthony, MD
Dr. Mark Anthony, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Elmira, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Arnot Ogden Medical Center.
Dr. Anthony's Office Locations
Arnot Plastic Surgery445 E Water St, Elmira, NY 14901 Directions (607) 734-2067Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Arnot Ogden Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
About Dr. Mark Anthony, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1972597631
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Texas Medical Branch Hospital
- Reading Hosp & Med Ctr
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
