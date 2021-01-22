See All Plastic Surgeons in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Mark Anton, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.7 (96)
Map Pin Small Newport Beach, CA
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Anton, MD

Dr. Mark Anton, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med.

Dr. Anton works at MARK A ANTON, MD in Newport Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Anton's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Anton Aesthetics
    361 Hospital Rd Ste 427, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 722-1967
  2. 2
    20331 Irvine Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 722-1967

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Mark Anton, MD
About Dr. Mark Anton, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1326102260
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Breast Fellowship-St. Joseph Hospital
Residency
  • Beaumont Hospital-Plastic Surgery
Internship
  • Beaumont Hospital-General Surgery
Medical Education
  • Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
Undergraduate School
  • Tufts University
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Anton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Anton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Anton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Anton works at MARK A ANTON, MD in Newport Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Anton’s profile.

96 patients have reviewed Dr. Anton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anton.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

