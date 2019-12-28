Overview of Dr. Mark Antosh, MD

Dr. Mark Antosh, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in East Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Sackler School Of Medicine, Tel Aviv University and is affiliated with Community-general Hospital Of Greater Syracuse and Upstate University Hospital.



Dr. Antosh works at Womens Health Horizons in East Syracuse, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.