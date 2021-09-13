See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Aldie, VA
Dr. Mark Armanious, DMD

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mark Armanious, DMD is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Aldie, VA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Stonesprings Hospital Center.

Dr. Armanious works at Stone Ridge Oral & Facial Surgery in Aldie, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stone Ridge Oral & Facial Surgery
    24600 Millstream Dr Ste 490, Aldie, VA 20105 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (571) 470-8016
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stonesprings Hospital Center

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Anesthesia
Biopsy
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Anesthesia
Biopsy

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Tissue Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Dento Alveolar Surgery Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaw Cyst
Jaw Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Maxillofacial Surgery Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 13, 2021
    Dr Armanious is a skilled, compassionate surgeon. He carefully explained my medical surgery, great listener, answered all of my questions and concerns. Always available. Staff is professional, educated, helpful and kind. Go to this practice! After extensive research I settled on this practice. You will not be disappointed! Wonderful. Excellent!
    Deborah — Sep 13, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Armanious, DMD

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1134341068
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Rochester Medical Center
    Internship
    • Staten Island University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Armanious, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Armanious is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Armanious has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Armanious has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Armanious works at Stone Ridge Oral & Facial Surgery in Aldie, VA. View the full address on Dr. Armanious’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Armanious. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Armanious.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Armanious, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Armanious appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

