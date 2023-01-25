See All General Surgeons in Frederick, MD
Dr. Mark Artusio, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (224)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Artusio, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Cornell University Med Coll and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.

Dr. Artusio works at Foris Surgical Group LLP in Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Lipomas, Inguinal Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foris Surgical Group, LLP
    45 Thomas Johnson Dr Ste 211, Frederick, MD 21702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 694-3200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Frederick Health Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lipomas
Inguinal Hernia
Gallstones
Lipomas
Inguinal Hernia
Gallstones

Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 224 ratings
    Patient Ratings (224)
    5 Star
    (213)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 25, 2023
    Dr. Artusio was recommended to me by my dermatologist, and I will recommend him to anyone else in need of a general surgeon. He and his staff are professional, understanding, timely, and they treated me with the utmost respect. I’m very happy with my entire experience with them.
    Jan 25, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Artusio, MD
    About Dr. Mark Artusio, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 45 years of experience
    • English
    • 1649249418
    Education & Certifications

    • Emory University
    • Cornell University Med Coll
    • College of Holy Cross
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Artusio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Artusio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Artusio has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Artusio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Artusio works at Foris Surgical Group LLP in Frederick, MD. View the full address on Dr. Artusio’s profile.

    Dr. Artusio has seen patients for Lipomas, Inguinal Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Artusio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    224 patients have reviewed Dr. Artusio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Artusio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Artusio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Artusio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

