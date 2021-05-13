Overview of Dr. Mark Ashby, MD

Dr. Mark Ashby, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Adventhealth Sebring.



Dr. Ashby works at Florida Psychiatric Associates in Sebring, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Major Depressive Disorder and ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.