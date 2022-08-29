Dr. Mark Austin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Austin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Austin, MD
Dr. Mark Austin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Appleton, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth and Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton.
Fox Cities Eye Clinic1301 E Northland Ave Ste A, Appleton, WI 54911 Directions (920) 734-8714
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Northeast Wisconsin Saint Elizabeth
- Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton
I am 70 year old retired LEO (Deputy Sheriff - Wisconsin) After meeting with Dr. Austin and discussing a plan of attack I become comfortable with him addressing my condition and treatment for it! (Note he IS a very busy Dr. and really doesn't have time for general chit-chat) so for those who need a 1/2 hour of Greetings and Salutations? Dr. Austin is NOT your go to Specialist! But IS a highly skilled and very direct Doctor
- Wills Eye Hospital
- Marshfield Clin
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- Gustavus Adolphus College
Dr. Austin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Austin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Austin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Austin has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Astigmatism and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Austin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Austin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Austin.
