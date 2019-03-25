Overview of Dr. Mark Aversa, MD

Dr. Mark Aversa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Aversa works at Roche Biomedical Laboratories Inc in Worcester, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.