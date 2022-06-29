Overview

Dr. Mark Avila, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with HCA Florida Mercy Hospital.



Dr. Avila works at Digestive Medicine Associates in Hialeah, FL with other offices in Miami, FL and Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.