Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Avon, MD is an Urology Specialist in San Ramon, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center and Stanford Health Care Valleycare.
Thomas, Richard MD - Bevan-thomas Richard MD5201 Norris Canyon Rd Ste 210, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (925) 830-1940Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
San Ramon Regional Medical Center6001 Norris Canyon Rd, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (925) 830-1940
Hospital Affiliations
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great Doctor..Makes you feel comfortable..Does a thorough up front interview with you when your a new patient..Hes ask all the right questions. Reviews all your reports Has great people skills and makes sure you have all your questions answered. Explains everything so you can understand. Goes out of his way to get you feeling better..Also has great staff in his new office
- Urology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Case Western Reserve University
