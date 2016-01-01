Dr. Mark Axness, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Axness is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Axness, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Axness, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Newnan, GA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from MAYO CLINIC and is affiliated with CTCA Atlanta.
Dr. Axness works at
Locations
-
1
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CTCA Atlanta
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Axness?
About Dr. Mark Axness, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1588630222
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- MAYO CLINIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Axness has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Axness accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Axness using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Axness has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Axness works at
Dr. Axness has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Axness.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Axness, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Axness appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.