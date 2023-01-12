Dr. Mark Bailey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bailey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Bailey, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Bailey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Medical City Plano and Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Locations
North Dallas Surgical Specialists, PA3600 Shire Blvd Ste 104, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (972) 487-6400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Medical City Plano
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- inHealth
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bailey is a gift from God. He was so kind and empathetic to our concerns. Dr Bailey is very careful in his evaluation of each patient, yet willing to see beyond. He was our unicorn when we needed one. Highly recommend him!!!
About Dr. Mark Bailey, MD
- General Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114979796
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Affil Hosps
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey has seen patients for Gallstones, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Incisional Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bailey speaks Spanish.
94 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bailey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bailey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.