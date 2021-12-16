See All Neurosurgeons in Cleveland, OH
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Bain, MD

Neurosurgery
4.7 (14)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Bain, MD

Dr. Mark Bain, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Hillcrest Hospital.

Dr. Bain works at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebrovascular Disease, Subdural Hemorrhage and Cerebral Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Bain's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic Main Campus
    9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 444-2200
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic
  • Hillcrest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebrovascular Disease
Subdural Hemorrhage
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Vascular Transcatheter Embolization Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Intracranial Vessel Angioplasty and Stenting Chevron Icon
Skull Base Surgery Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Repair Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Repair Intracranial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Stereotaxis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Mark Bain, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992974968
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
