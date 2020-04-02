Dr. Mark Baker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Baker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Baker, MD
Dr. Mark Baker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wimauma, FL. They graduated from University of Arkansas and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, South Florida Baptist Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Baker's Office Locations
Bay Area Urological Associates16513 S US Highway 301, Wimauma, FL 33598 Directions (813) 686-9094Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Florida Urology Partners6043 Winthrop Commerce Ave Ste 201, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 686-9093Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- South Florida Baptist Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After 16 years of treatment I find Dr. Baker is a good listener and has a concernment to get to the root of your treatment
About Dr. Mark Baker, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1972599827
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
- University of Arkansas
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baker has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Incontinence and Orchiectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baker speaks Spanish.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.