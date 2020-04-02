Overview of Dr. Mark Baker, MD

Dr. Mark Baker, MD is an Urology Specialist in Wimauma, FL. They graduated from University of Arkansas and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, South Florida Baptist Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Baker works at Bay Area Urological Associates in Wimauma, FL with other offices in Riverview, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Urinary Incontinence and Orchiectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.