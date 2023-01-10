Dr. Mark Balle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Balle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Balle, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Balle, MD is a Dermatologist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.
Dr. Balle works at
Locations
Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital6777 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 325-0432MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Henry Ford Medical Center - Columbus39450 W 12 Mile Rd # 2, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 344-6688
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- NGS CoreSource
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Balle?
This provider offered patience, education, and continuous information of "the next step" during this entire day procedure.
About Dr. Mark Balle, MD
- Dermatology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balle has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Basal Cell Carcinoma and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Balle speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Balle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.