Overview of Dr. Mark Ballif, MD

Dr. Mark Ballif, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Bear River Valley Hospital.



Dr. Ballif works at Utah Eye Centers - Mount Ogden in Ogden, UT with other offices in Bountiful, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.