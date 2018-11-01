See All Ophthalmologists in Ogden, UT
Dr. Mark Ballif, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mark Ballif, MD

Dr. Mark Ballif, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Ogden, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center and Bear River Valley Hospital.

Dr. Ballif works at Utah Eye Centers - Mount Ogden in Ogden, UT with other offices in Bountiful, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness and Farsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ballif's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Utah Eye Centers - Mount Ogden
    4360 WASHINGTON BLVD, Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 317-6398
  2. 2
    Mountain West Surgery Center
    1551 Renaissance Towne Dr Ste 300, Bountiful, UT 84010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5979
  3. 3
    Mt. Ogden Surgery Center
    4364 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT 84403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 396-9191
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ogden Regional Medical Center
  • Bear River Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nearsightedness
Farsightedness
Senile Cataracts
Nearsightedness
Farsightedness
Senile Cataracts

Treatment frequency



Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • PEHP
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wise Provider Networks

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Ballif, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1376522573
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical College Of Wisconsin Milwaukee Wi
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Ballif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ballif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ballif has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ballif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ballif has seen patients for Nearsightedness and Farsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ballif on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ballif. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ballif.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ballif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ballif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

