Dr. Mark Banov, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banov is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Banov, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Banov, MD is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Occupational Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Occupational Medicine. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med.
Dr. Banov works at
Locations
-
1
WellStep902 Bombay Ln, Roswell, GA 30076 Directions (770) 753-9898
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Banov?
I could not recommend Dr. Mark Banov any more! He was an amazing doctor who was always there to help me and was always more than willing to go the extra step to make sure that I was comfortable with the treatment he was providing. Although, I had to move out of state and therefor change doctors, I could not have found a better doctor who understood what I was going through. I will always be eternally grateful for what Dr. Banov did for me and my life. I understand that he has had family medical issues arise recently, and I hope to see him return to practicing medicine soon. We definitely need more doctors like Mark.
About Dr. Mark Banov, MD
- Occupational Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1811930324
Education & Certifications
- Harvard School of Public Health
- Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
- Johns Hopkins University
- Occupational Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Banov accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banov works at
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Banov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banov.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banov, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banov appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.