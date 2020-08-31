See All Occupational Medicine Doctors in Roswell, GA
Dr. Mark Banov, MD

Occupational Medicine
4.6 (56)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mark Banov, MD is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in Roswell, GA. They specialize in Occupational Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Occupational Medicine. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med.

Dr. Banov works at WellStep in Roswell, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    WellStep
    902 Bombay Ln, Roswell, GA 30076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 753-9898

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Compulsive Gambling Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nicotine Addiction Chevron Icon
Opiate Dependence Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon
Tobacco Withdrawal Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (49)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 31, 2020
    I could not recommend Dr. Mark Banov any more! He was an amazing doctor who was always there to help me and was always more than willing to go the extra step to make sure that I was comfortable with the treatment he was providing. Although, I had to move out of state and therefor change doctors, I could not have found a better doctor who understood what I was going through. I will always be eternally grateful for what Dr. Banov did for me and my life. I understand that he has had family medical issues arise recently, and I hope to see him return to practicing medicine soon. We definitely need more doctors like Mark.
    Trey — Aug 31, 2020
    About Dr. Mark Banov, MD

    Specialties
    • Occupational Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1811930324
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Harvard School of Public Health
    Medical Education
    • Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Johns Hopkins University
    Board Certifications
    • Occupational Medicine
