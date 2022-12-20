Overview of Dr. Mark Baratz, MD

Dr. Mark Baratz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless, UPMC Presbyterian and Washington Hospital.



Dr. Baratz works at Orthopaedic Specialists- UPMC in Bethel Park, PA with other offices in Washington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.