Dr. Mark Baratz, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.3 (28)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Baratz, MD

Dr. Mark Baratz, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Passavant - McCandless, UPMC Presbyterian and Washington Hospital.

Dr. Baratz works at Orthopaedic Specialists- UPMC in Bethel Park, PA with other offices in Washington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Baratz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orthopaedic Specialists- UPMC
    1300 Oxford Dr Ste 1200, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 232-5850
  2. 2
    Orthopaedic Specialists- UPMC
    95 Leonard Ave # 202, Washington, PA 15301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 471-0935

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless
  • UPMC Presbyterian
  • Washington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 20, 2022
    I had a torn rotator (supraspinatus), Os Acromiale, and a torn biceps in my right shoulder. After Dr. Baratz operated on it, in my first follow-up after surgery I could easily raise my arm overhead. As I was taking it easy on my repaired shoulder for several months, doing everything with my left arm, my "good" left shoulder started bothering me. I went to Dr. Baratz for the other shoulder and he said it wasn't torn, so try doing PT at first. It wasn't getting better so I went back and he gave me an injection on the left shoulder. Today, both shoulders are pain free thanks to Dr. Baratz. He is AMAZING!
    Will L. — Dec 20, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Baratz, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1710986609
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Allegheny General Hospital
    Internship
    • Univ Hlth Ctr of Pittsburgh
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Maryland
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Baratz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baratz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Baratz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Baratz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Baratz has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baratz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Baratz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baratz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baratz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baratz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

