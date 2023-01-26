Dr. Mark Barba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Barba, MD
Dr. Mark Barba, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton, OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center and SwedishAmerican Hospital.
Roxbury Road Office324 Roxbury Rd, Rockford, IL 61107 Directions (815) 398-9491Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 7:00pmSunday8:00am - 7:00pm
OrthoIllinois - Riverside Office5875 E Riverside Blvd, Rockford, IL 61114 Directions (815) 389-9491Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday10:00am - 4:00pmSunday10:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
- SwedishAmerican Hospital
Was told at this point there was one option left, knee replacement. Am very happy with the result. Quick recovery time and very little pain. Will return to Dr Barba when it’s time for the other knee to be replaced.
About Dr. Mark Barba, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1730292400
Education & Certifications
- Rush Joint Replacement and Research Fellowship, Rush University, Chicago, Il
- Grace Hosp/Wayne State U
- Grace Hosp/Wayne State U
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Dr. Barba has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barba has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
207 patients have reviewed Dr. Barba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barba.
