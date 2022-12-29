Dr. Mark Barettella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barettella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Barettella, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Barettella, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Daytona Beach, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach and Halifax Health Medical Center.
Locations
Halifax Health Medical Center of Daytona Beach303 N Clyde Morris Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions (386) 254-4000
Heart Group PA311 N Clyde Morris Blvd Ste 310, Daytona Beach, FL 32114 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach
- Halifax Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Simplifi
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barratella is not only very professional but he also has a very caring bedside manner. We’re it not for him finding major blockages and expediting my bypass surgery I do not believe I would have lived much longer. If you have concerns about your heart health then trust me he’s the doctor you want to see!
About Dr. Mark Barettella, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- St Barnabas Med Center
- Rutgers Medical School
- Cardiology
