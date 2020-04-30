Dr. Mark Barinque, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barinque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Barinque, DPM
Overview of Dr. Mark Barinque, DPM
Dr. Mark Barinque, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and Lubbock Heart Hospital.
Dr. Barinque works at
Dr. Barinque's Office Locations
-
1
Wael Tello MD PA2204 Ithaca Ave Ste C, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 793-6811
-
2
Interventional Partners3200 Olton Rd Ste C, Plainview, TX 79072 Directions (806) 293-3980
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
- Lubbock Heart Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Barinque has helped manage some in-grown toes for my sons. His office staff are always friendly, competent, and prompt. Love the care we receive here!
About Dr. Mark Barinque, DPM
- Podiatry
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1427118520
Education & Certifications
- IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barinque has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barinque accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barinque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barinque works at
Dr. Barinque has seen patients for Hammer Toe Repair, Bunion and Bunion Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barinque on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Barinque. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barinque.
