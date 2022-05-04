See All Psychiatrists in Boca Raton, FL
Dr. Mark Barnett, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (11)
Map Pin Small Boca Raton, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mark Barnett, MD

Dr. Mark Barnett, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their fellowship with University California Irvine Medical Center

Dr. Barnett works at Mark R. Barnett, M.D. in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barnett's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mark R. Barnett, M.D.
    5550 Glades Rd Ste 500, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 955-0695
    Monday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 3:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AvMed
    • Cigna
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    May 04, 2022
    I have absolutely no hesitation recommending Mark to anyone who needs psychotherapy or psychopharmacology, he is extremely skilled in a field where so many are not. I stumbled upon him and Miami Beach and during a very difficult time, he played a very crucial role in the way that I was able to manage the situation and proceed. I can easily say that I always felt very well understood, and during my time with him, my mother had passed away from metastatic breast cancer and that was also some thing that I’m glad happened on his watch. As far as I’m concerned I could never think of enough, and because I have three other psychiatrist to compare him to, I feel very certain that this is a superior practitioner, you may not understand his method immediately, but if you stick with him, I’m fairly certain you will be very glad long-term
    Mark Smith — May 04, 2022
    About Dr. Mark Barnett, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376601781
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University California Irvine Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
    Residency

