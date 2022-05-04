Dr. Mark Barnett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Barnett, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Barnett, MD
Dr. Mark Barnett, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They completed their fellowship with University California Irvine Medical Center
Dr. Barnett works at
Dr. Barnett's Office Locations
-
1
Mark R. Barnett, M.D.5550 Glades Rd Ste 500, Boca Raton, FL 33431 Directions (561) 955-0695Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pmSunday10:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AvMed
- Cigna
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barnett?
I have absolutely no hesitation recommending Mark to anyone who needs psychotherapy or psychopharmacology, he is extremely skilled in a field where so many are not. I stumbled upon him and Miami Beach and during a very difficult time, he played a very crucial role in the way that I was able to manage the situation and proceed. I can easily say that I always felt very well understood, and during my time with him, my mother had passed away from metastatic breast cancer and that was also some thing that I’m glad happened on his watch. As far as I’m concerned I could never think of enough, and because I have three other psychiatrist to compare him to, I feel very certain that this is a superior practitioner, you may not understand his method immediately, but if you stick with him, I’m fairly certain you will be very glad long-term
About Dr. Mark Barnett, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1376601781
Education & Certifications
- University California Irvine Medical Center
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnett accepts Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnett works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.