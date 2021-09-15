See All Nephrologists in Henderson, NV
Dr. Mark Barney, MD

Nephrology
4.4 (19)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Barney, MD

Dr. Mark Barney, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Barney works at NV NEPHROLOGY CONSULTANTS in Henderson, NV with other offices in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Barney's Office Locations

  1. 1
    NEVADA NEPHROLOGY CONSULTANTS (DaVita Dialysis Center)
    1510 W Warm Springs Rd Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 880-1558
  2. 2
    2820 W Charleston Blvd Bldg D, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 880-1558

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Accelerated Hypertension Chevron Icon
ACE Inhibitor or Beta-Blocker Therapy Chevron Icon
Acquired Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Interstitial Nephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Advanced Renal Failure Management Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Depression Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Multi-System Organ Failure Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nephritis Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteomalacia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parenteral Nutrition Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Post-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Pre-Operative Care Chevron Icon
Renal Failure Management Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tube Feeding Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • CoreSource
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Sierra Choice
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Sep 15, 2021
    As always, on time, caring, kind, informative. He asks questions and listens to my answers. Always complete, and understanding.
    Phillip — Sep 15, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Barney, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1174581748
    Education & Certifications

    • UCLA Medical Center
    • University of California Irvine Medical Center
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    • U.C. San Diego
