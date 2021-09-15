Dr. Mark Barney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Barney, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Barney, MD
Dr. Mark Barney, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Nephrology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Barney works at
Dr. Barney's Office Locations
-
1
NEVADA NEPHROLOGY CONSULTANTS (DaVita Dialysis Center)1510 W Warm Springs Rd Ste 100, Henderson, NV 89014 Directions (702) 880-1558
- 2 2820 W Charleston Blvd Bldg D, Las Vegas, NV 89102 Directions (702) 880-1558
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Sierra Choice
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barney?
As always, on time, caring, kind, informative. He asks questions and listens to my answers. Always complete, and understanding.
About Dr. Mark Barney, MD
- Nephrology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1174581748
Education & Certifications
- UCLA Medical Center
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- U.C. San Diego
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barney accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barney works at
Dr. Barney has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barney speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Barney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.