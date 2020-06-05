Dr. Mark Barnhart, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnhart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Barnhart, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Barnhart, DPM
Dr. Mark Barnhart, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New Albany, OH. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Carmel St. Ann's.
Dr. Barnhart works at
Dr. Barnhart's Office Locations
-
1
New Albany Family FootCare5071 Forest Dr Ste B, New Albany, OH 43054 Directions (614) 656-7094
-
2
New Albany Family Foot Care Inc5071 ste B Frst Dr, New Albany, OH 43054 Directions
-
3
New Albany Family Foot Care5071B Forest Dr Ste B, New Albany, OH 43054 Directions (614) 656-7094
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barnhart?
Direct to the point friendly & helpful.
About Dr. Mark Barnhart, DPM
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1932102225
Education & Certifications
- Sub Gen Hosp
- Suburban Gen Hosp
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnhart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnhart accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Barnhart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnhart works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnhart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnhart.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnhart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnhart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.