Overview of Dr. Mark Barrett, MD

Dr. Mark Barrett, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ventura, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.



Dr. Barrett works at COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HEALTH SYSTEM, Port Hueneme, CA in Ventura, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.