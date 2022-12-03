Overview

Dr. Mark Baucom, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.



Dr. Baucom works at Baucom & Mina Derm Surgery, LLC in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Winder, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.