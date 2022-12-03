Dr. Mark Baucom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baucom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Baucom, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Baucom, MD is a Dermatologist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Northside Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Baucom & Mina Derm Surgery, LLC5555 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 206, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 844-0496Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
-
2
Baucom & Mina Derm Surgery, LLC314 N Broad St Ste 270, Winder, GA 30680 Directions (404) 844-0496
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Northside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor and the entire staff were both professional and pleasant! The surgery was very impressive (I watched it) and given the size of the incision, it is hard to believe I had so little pain.
About Dr. Mark Baucom, MD
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, German
- 1831184357
Education & Certifications
- Shadyside Hospital
- Emory University School Of Med
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Emory University
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baucom has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baucom accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baucom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baucom has seen patients for Skin Cancer and Squamous Cell Carcinoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baucom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baucom speaks German.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Baucom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baucom.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baucom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baucom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.