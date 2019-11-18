Overview

Dr. Mark Bazalgette, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Novato, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / UNITED MEDICAL AND DENTAL SCHOOLS OF GUY'S AND SAINT THOMAS'S HOSPITALS and is affiliated with MarinHealth Medical Center and Novato Community Hospital.



Dr. Bazalgette works at Marin Surgical Associates Inc. in Novato, CA with other offices in Greenbrae, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.