Dr. Mark Bazalgette, MD

Colorectal Surgery
4.3 (12)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mark Bazalgette, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Novato, CA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / UNITED MEDICAL AND DENTAL SCHOOLS OF GUY'S AND SAINT THOMAS'S HOSPITALS and is affiliated with MarinHealth Medical Center and Novato Community Hospital.

Dr. Bazalgette works at Marin Surgical Associates Inc. in Novato, CA with other offices in Greenbrae, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Marin Surgical Associates Inc.
    165 Rowland Way Ste 200, Novato, CA 94945 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 472-9945
  2. 2
    Marin Health Medical Center Pediatric Hospitalist Program
    250 Bon Air Rd, Greenbrae, CA 94904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 925-7000
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MarinHealth Medical Center
  • Novato Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags

Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Therapeutic Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Transendoscopic Stent Placement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 18, 2019
    I wouldn't see anybody else. Dr. B is the besr!
    Steve Lilves — Nov 18, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Mark Bazalgette, MD
    About Dr. Mark Bazalgette, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1891806014
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF LONDON / UNITED MEDICAL AND DENTAL SCHOOLS OF GUY'S AND SAINT THOMAS'S HOSPITALS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bazalgette has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bazalgette has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Anal or Rectal Pain and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bazalgette on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bazalgette. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bazalgette.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bazalgette, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bazalgette appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

