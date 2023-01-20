Dr. Mark Bechtel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bechtel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Bechtel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Bechtel, MD is a Dermatologist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington.
Osu Dermatology East540 Officenter Pl Ste 240, Columbus, OH 43230 Directions (614) 293-1716
- 2 1025 Refugee Rd Fl 2, Pickerington, OH 43147 Directions (614) 293-1707
- 3 6100 N Hamilton Rd Ste 3A, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 293-1707
Orthopedic One Inc.7901 Diley Rd Ste 205, Canal Winchester, OH 43110 Directions (614) 293-1707
Dr Bechtel is excellent. He very much cares about his patients. I have been seeing him for six plus years and have not one time been disappointed with him or his staff. He always responds to my questions and concerns within 24 hours and it is easy to get an appointment, if necessary. I would highly recommend him to anyone with a skin condition.
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Indiana University / Bloomington
- Dermatology
