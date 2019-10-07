Dr. Mark Beckner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beckner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Beckner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Beckner, MD
Dr. Mark Beckner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Beckner works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Beckner's Office Locations
-
1
Rdv Sportsplex Pediatrics8701 Maitland Summit Blvd, Orlando, FL 32810 Directions (407) 643-2806Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 12:00pm
- 2 1717 S Orange Ave Ste 103, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 236-0404
-
3
Jewett Orthopedic Clinic PA701 PLATINUM PT, Lake Mary, FL 32746 Directions (407) 206-4500
-
4
Jewett Orthopaedic Clinic1285 ORANGE AVE, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 647-2287Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beckner?
I came to Dr Beckner with a fractured cervical vertebrae and in excruciating pain. He was very patient when explaining my injury and was precise in his description of my options. He told me exactly what to expect in choosing the surgical repair and he was correct in all aspects. I found him to be the right balance of knowledgable, caring and personable. My surgery went flawlessly and I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Mark Beckner, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1447258249
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beckner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beckner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beckner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beckner works at
Dr. Beckner has seen patients for Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beckner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Beckner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beckner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beckner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beckner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.