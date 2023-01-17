Overview of Dr. Mark Been, MD

Dr. Mark Been, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Geneva, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.



Dr. Been works at Been Facial Plastics in Geneva, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.