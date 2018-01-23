Dr. Mark Benjamin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benjamin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Benjamin, MD
Dr. Mark Benjamin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Grange Highlands, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Loretto Hospital.
Dr. Benjamin's Office Locations
Benjamin Eye Care5201 Willow Springs Rd Ste 450, La Grange Highlands, IL 60525 Directions (708) 354-2008Tuesday8:30am - 12:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday2:30pm - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Loretto Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I can see again 20/20 vision after cataract surgery Thank you Dr Benjamin
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1366433138
Education & Certifications
- Mercy Hospital
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
Dr. Benjamin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benjamin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benjamin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benjamin has seen patients for Stye, Keratitis and Eye Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Benjamin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Benjamin speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Benjamin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benjamin.
