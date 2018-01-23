See All Ophthalmologists in La Grange Highlands, IL
Dr. Mark Benjamin, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Benjamin, MD

Dr. Mark Benjamin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in La Grange Highlands, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Loretto Hospital.

Dr. Benjamin works at Benjamin Eye Care in La Grange Highlands, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye, Keratitis and Eye Infections along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Benjamin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Benjamin Eye Care
    5201 Willow Springs Rd Ste 450, La Grange Highlands, IL 60525 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 354-2008
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    2:30pm - 6:00pm

  • Loretto Hospital

Stye
Keratitis
Eye Infections
Stye
Keratitis
Eye Infections

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 23, 2018
    I can see again 20/20 vision after cataract surgery Thank you Dr Benjamin
    Maria Czubernat in Hodgkins, Illinois — Jan 23, 2018
    About Dr. Mark Benjamin, MD

    Ophthalmology
    30 years of experience
    English, Arabic
    1366433138
    Education & Certifications

    Mercy Hospital
    R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
