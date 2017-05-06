Dr. Mark Benkel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benkel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Benkel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Benkel, MD
Dr. Mark Benkel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Benkel's Office Locations
Brooklyn Office6410 Veterans Ave Ste 105, Brooklyn, NY 11234 Directions (718) 209-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor, very patient and professional. His staff is also very helpful and professional at all times. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Mark Benkel, MD
- Pediatrics
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1770699787
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital Medical Center
- Bellevue Hospital Center
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benkel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benkel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benkel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Benkel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benkel.
