Overview of Dr. Mark Berger, DPM

Dr. Mark Berger, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in East Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine.



Dr. Berger works at Complete Foot & Ankle Specialty in East Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.