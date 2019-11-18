Overview

Dr. Mark Bergman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bon Secours Community Hospital, Huntington Hospital, North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.



Dr. Bergman works at Cohen Bergman & Klepper M.d.'s PC in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Disease, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.