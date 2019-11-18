Dr. Mark Bergman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bergman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Bergman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Bergman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bon Secours Community Hospital, Huntington Hospital, North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Cohen Bergman & Klepper M.d.'s PC175 E Main St Ste 200, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 549-1972
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Community Hospital
- Huntington Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been with the doctor for more than a decade. He is a wonderful man and doctor
About Dr. Mark Bergman, MD
- Cardiology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1063512002
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Bergman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bergman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bergman has seen patients for Mitral Valve Disease, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bergman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bergman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bergman.
