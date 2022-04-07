Overview of Dr. Mark Berkowitz, MD

Dr. Mark Berkowitz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH.



Dr. Berkowitz works at Center for Spine Health in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment and Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.