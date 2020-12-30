Dr. Mark Berman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Berman, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Berman, MD
Dr. Mark Berman, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.
Dr. Berman works at
Dr. Berman's Office Locations
Hackensack920 Main St Ste 2, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 489-8250
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
He did a great job on my knee and everything is still perfect 10 years later. Also a warm personality
About Dr. Mark Berman, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berman accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berman works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Berman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.