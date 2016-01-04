Dr. Mark Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Bernstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Bernstein, MD
Dr. Mark Bernstein, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine.
Dr. Bernstein works at
Dr. Bernstein's Office Locations
-
1
Mark H Bernstein MD100 W Main St Ste 502, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions (267) 642-9908
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bernstein?
He's very competent and caring.
About Dr. Mark Bernstein, MD
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1487756201
Education & Certifications
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Philadelphia General Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.