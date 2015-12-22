Dr. Bernstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mark Bernstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Bernstein, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
St Joseph Mercy Hospital5325 Elliott Dr, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Directions (734) 712-8000
Michigan Heart7575 Grand River Rd Ste 206, Brighton, MI 48114 Directions (810) 844-7750
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
He saw my husband while in St. Joseph Mercy hospital in Howell. He was informative, listened to us, answered all questions in a manner that was easy to understand, was patient and attentive. We will probably see him on follow up based upon input from primary care physician.
- Cardiology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1558338038
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bernstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bernstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.