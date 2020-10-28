Dr. Mark Bernstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bernstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Bernstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Bernstein, MD
Dr. Mark Bernstein, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Stony Brook, NY.
Dr. Bernstein's Office Locations
Mark L Bernstein MD2500 Nesconset Hwy Bldg 8D, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 689-7780
Away From Home Senior Day Care1500 Route 112 Bldg 6, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 743-6840
Hospital Affiliations
- Mather Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr Bernstein. He takes his time to explain treatment plans for my condition. He is always willing to work with me thru any symptoms I might have.
About Dr. Mark Bernstein, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bernstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bernstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bernstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bernstein has seen patients for Osteoporosis and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bernstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bernstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bernstein.
