Overview of Dr. Mark Berntsen, MD

Dr. Mark Berntsen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Loveland, CO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Medical Center Of The Rockies, North Colorado Medical Center, Poudre Valley Hospital, Uchealth Greeley Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Berntsen works at Uchealth Urology Clinic - Loveland in Loveland, CO with other offices in Greeley, CO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.