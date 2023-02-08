Dr. Mark Bewley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bewley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Bewley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital and Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.
Dr. Bewley's Office Locations
AOS - Princess Anne Health Complex1975 Glenn Mitchell Dr Ste 200, Virginia Beach, VA 23456 Directions (757) 321-3300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Atlantic Orthopaedic Specialists - Chesapeake733 Volvo Pkwy Ste 300, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 321-3300Monday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He listened to my concerns with empathy and provided me with feedback. Very professional and knowledgeable!
About Dr. Mark Bewley, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, French
- 1023073889
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Health System|Henry Ford Hospital
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
Dr. Bewley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bewley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bewley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bewley has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Drainage and Runner's Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bewley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bewley speaks French.
198 patients have reviewed Dr. Bewley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bewley.
