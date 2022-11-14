Overview of Dr. Mark Bickert, DO

Dr. Mark Bickert, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Flower Mound, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.



Dr. Bickert works at Lone Star Ear Nose and Throat in Flower Mound, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.