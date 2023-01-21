See All Urologists in Naperville, IL
Dr. Mark Biebel, MD

Urology
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Naperville, IL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mark Biebel, MD

Dr. Mark Biebel, MD is an Urology Specialist in Naperville, IL. 

Dr. Biebel works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Biebel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group
    100 Spalding Dr Ste 110, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (331) 221-9004

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery
Erectile Dysfunction
Kidney Cancer
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery
Erectile Dysfunction
Kidney Cancer

da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Diseases Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jan 21, 2023
Had a Vasectomy from Dr. Biebel yesterday. I've experienced almost no pain or discomfort since the procedure. Granted it's just over 34 hours now, but I feel fine. While the procedure was mentally uncomfortable (I read enough to understand every step that was taking place while it happened), I think he did a great job comforting me through the process. I had mental distress during the procedure, but I also have a very difficult time at the dentist. This was less uncomfortable than some of the experiences I've had at dental offices. Dr. Biebel could tell that I was distressed and did a good job of talking me through it. Would definitely visit him again for any figure needs.
Mr. D — Jan 21, 2023
Photo: Dr. Mark Biebel, MD
About Dr. Mark Biebel, MD

Specialties
  • Urology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1447614797
NPI Number
Frequently Asked Questions

