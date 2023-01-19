See All Cardiologists in Albuquerque, NM
Dr. Mark Bieniarz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Bieniarz, MD

Cardiology
4.7 (33)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Bieniarz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine

Dr. Bieniarz works at Lovelace Women's Hospital in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Rio Rancho, NM. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Cardiology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Elizabeth Chan, MD
Dr. Elizabeth Chan, MD
5.0 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Christopher Appleton, MD
Dr. Christopher Appleton, MD
5.0 (6)
View Profile
Dr. Dan Sorajja, MD
Dr. Dan Sorajja, MD
5.0 (5)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lovelace Women's Hospital
    4701 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 727-7800
  2. 2
    Southwest Medical Associates LLC
    6701 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 823-1010
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Westside Office
    2240 Grande Blvd SE Ste 102, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 841-1000
  4. 4
    New Mexico Heart Institute
    502 ELM ST NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 841-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
  • Lovelace Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Cardiac Sources of Embolism Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Heart Transplant Rejection Chevron Icon
Heart Valve Diseases Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myocarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Presbyterian Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Bieniarz?

    Jan 19, 2023
    Doc Mark is the best, he has been my cardiologist for about 7 years, he is the first doctor I have ever had that I dont dread seeing. He is very thorough, explains things well,and takes the time to make sure his patients understand. He also has excellent bedside manner. He is a major factor in the fact that I am alive today, make an appointment, he's the best
    Missy C — Jan 19, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Bieniarz, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Bieniarz, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Bieniarz to family and friends

    Dr. Bieniarz's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Bieniarz

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Bieniarz, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Bieniarz, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174776868
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Emory University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Wilford Hall Air Force Medical Center
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Duke University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Bieniarz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bieniarz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bieniarz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bieniarz has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bieniarz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Bieniarz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bieniarz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bieniarz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bieniarz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Bieniarz, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.