Dr. Mark Bieniarz, MD
Dr. Mark Bieniarz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They completed their fellowship with Baylor College Of Medicine
Lovelace Women's Hospital4701 Montgomery Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 727-7800
Southwest Medical Associates LLC6701 Jefferson St NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 823-1010Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Westside Office2240 Grande Blvd SE Ste 102, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 841-1000
New Mexico Heart Institute502 ELM ST NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 841-1000
- CHRISTUS St. Vincent Regional Medical Center
- Lovelace Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Doc Mark is the best, he has been my cardiologist for about 7 years, he is the first doctor I have ever had that I dont dread seeing. He is very thorough, explains things well,and takes the time to make sure his patients understand. He also has excellent bedside manner. He is a major factor in the fact that I am alive today, make an appointment, he's the best
- Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Emory University
- Wilford Hall Air Force Medical Center
- Duke University
- Cardiology
Dr. Bieniarz has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bieniarz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bieniarz speaks Spanish.
