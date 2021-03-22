See All Gastroenterologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Mark Bierhoff, MD

Gastroenterology
3.6 (12)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mark Bierhoff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Bierhoff works at Northeast Gastroenterology Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Warminster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain and Viral Hepatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northeast Gastroenterology Associates
    2000 Grant Ave Ste 103, Philadelphia, PA 19115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Northeast Gastroenterology Associates
    205 Newtown Rd Ste 213, Warminster, PA 18974 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 22, 2021
    Had a wonderful experience using Dr. Bierhoff.
    — Mar 22, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Bierhoff, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1568527372
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Internship
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • New Jersey Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Bierhoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bierhoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bierhoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bierhoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bierhoff has seen patients for Abdominal Pain and Viral Hepatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bierhoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bierhoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bierhoff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bierhoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bierhoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

