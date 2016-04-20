Dr. Mark Bigler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bigler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Bigler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Bigler, MD
Dr. Mark Bigler, MD is an Urology Specialist in Bowling Green, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital, Monroe County Medical Center and The Medical Center At Bowling Green.
Dr. Bigler works at
Dr. Bigler's Office Locations
-
1
Graves-Gilbert Clinic201 Park St Ste 200, Bowling Green, KY 42101 Directions (270) 445-3013Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Graves-Gilbert Clinic1325 Andrea St Ste 200, Bowling Green, KY 42104 Directions (270) 288-6196
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Greenview Regional Hospital
- Monroe County Medical Center
- The Medical Center At Bowling Green
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bigler?
Very good listener and will keep appointment time. All of his staff are great. Would recommend this Dr to anyone needing his speciality.
About Dr. Mark Bigler, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073517066
Education & Certifications
- Univ Hosp
- Univ Hosp
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bigler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bigler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bigler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bigler works at
Dr. Bigler has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bigler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bigler speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bigler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bigler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bigler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bigler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.