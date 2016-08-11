Overview of Dr. Mark Blair, MD

Dr. Mark Blair, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine.



Dr. Blair works at Optimum TMS in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Marijuana Addiction, Drug and Alcohol Dependence and Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.