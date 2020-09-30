Dr. Mark Blair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Blair, MD
Dr. Mark Blair, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Tullahoma, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Unity Medical Center and Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital.
Mark Blair MD PC1750 Cedar Ln Ste 100, Tullahoma, TN 37388 Directions (931) 461-1150
Hospital Affiliations
- Unity Medical Center
- Vanderbilt Tullahoma-Harton Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1508869561
- University CA Irvine
- IN University
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Dr. Blair has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Blair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Blair. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blair.
